National Center for Missing & Exploited Children searches for Northern California teen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who reportedly disappeared from her Northern California home.

Lia Long is described as a light skinned Native American female, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. Long currently has one dermal (dimple) piercing on both her right and left cheek.

Long is said to have a tattoo with the words “forever in my heart Alyssa 05/23/17” tattooed on her right clavicle and another with the upside down crescent moon on her right thigh.

Police are also looking trying to identity a light skinned white or Hispanic male and a black male adult who are believed to have left the city of Williams with Long. No further information about the two males was provided.

A vehicle associated in the search is a blue/silver colored BMW, possibly a 7 series, Lakeport Police said.

"We continue to be concerned for Long’s safety and ask anyone with information regarding her location or activity to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Lakeport Police Department via Facebook, anonymous text message from your cellular phone by texting the words TIP LAKEPORT followed by your message to the number 888777 or by telephone at 707-263-5491,” police said.