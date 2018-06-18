Nancy Pelosi tours San Diego immigration detention centers, visits border
Laura Acevedo , Jermaine Ong , City News Service
9:17 AM, Jun 18, 2018
WATCH: Rep. Nancy Pelosi addresses media following tour of immigration facility and border in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KGTV/CNS) - House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi arrived in San Diego County Monday morning and is scheduled to tour several of the area’s immigration detention facilities.
Pelosi’s visit comes after a weekend of protests across the country over the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy of separating migrant children from their parents.
The policy aims to prosecute all suspected border-crossers, including adults traveling with children. Federal authorities said Friday that government officials had separated 1,995 children from parents facing criminal prosecution for unlawfully crossing the border over a six-week period that ended last month.
President Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed that Democrats are to blame for separating immigrant children from their families, though it is his own administration's policy to separate families.