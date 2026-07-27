Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
News

Actions

Multiple people shot as gunfire erupts near Seattle's iconic Space Needle, police say

UN Climate Report North America
Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - The sun shines near the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle as Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). Weather extremes like this will increase in frequency and intensity in North America the coming years as global warming accelerates, according to a United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren,File)
UN Climate Report North America
Posted

SEATTLE (AP) — Multiple people were injured in a shooting Sunday night at an events complex close to the Space Needle in Seattle, police said in a statement.

Authorities did not immediately release more information. Police were investigating the shooting and urged people to avoid the area.

The Seattle Center was hosting the Bite of Seattle food festival over the weekend. The annual festival started in 1982 and draws 350,000 attendees over "three days of food, drink, and community celebration," according to its website.

Here's how to get KGTV back on DIRECTV

ABC 10News Leadership