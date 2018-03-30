Mountain lion caught on dash cam crossing San Carlos street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Carlos resident is sharing video of what he believes is a large mountain lion running across a busy street in his neighborhood.

Mike Johanning was driving home from dinner at 11 p.m. when his dash cam captured the animal.

The incident happened on Navajo Road near the Mission Trails Golf Course and Cowles Mountain trailhead.

The possible mountain lion was as wide as his car, Johanning told 10News.

Johanning has lived or worked in San Carlos since 1997 and said he had never seen a mountain lion in the area.

Wildlife Research Institute researcher David Bittner saw Johanning’s video and confirmed it was likely a mountain lion, which is rare for the neighborhood.

Tonight on 10News at 6, reporter Michael Chen finds out what the mountain lion may have been doing in San Carlos.