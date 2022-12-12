Several mountain-area schools closed Monday due to weather, San Diego school district says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several mountain-area schools in San Diego County will be closed Monday, Dec. 12, in anticipation of icy conditions and snow in the area.

The San Diego County Office of Education says the following districts will be closed due to weather Monday:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District

The county office of education says it will continue to provide updates when they become available on its Twitter page.