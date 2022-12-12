Watch Now
Several mountain-area schools closed Monday due to weather, San Diego school district says

closed school classroom
Posted at 5:38 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 20:40:59-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several mountain-area schools in San Diego County will be closed Monday, Dec. 12, in anticipation of icy conditions and snow in the area.

The San Diego County Office of Education says the following districts will be closed due to weather Monday:

  • Julian Union Elementary School District
  • Julian Union High School District
  • Spencer Valley School District
  • Warner Unified School District

The county office of education says it will continue to provide updates when they become available on its Twitter page.

