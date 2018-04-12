Motorists warned of high winds, fog on Interstate 8 in East County

City News Service
5:22 AM, Apr 12, 2018
31 mins ago

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Winds in excess of 60 mph and fog in East County Thursday prompted a warning to motorists from the California Highway Patrol.

Patches of fog on Interstate 8 between Pine Valley and Descanto have resulted in visibility of less than 300 feet in some areas, it said.

Electronic message boards on the 8 Freeway in East County were updated Wednesday night recommending truckers driving high-profile vehicles avoid the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning in effect until 2 p.m. for San Diego County desert and mountain areas. Such a warning signifies 40-mile-per-hour winds and gusts of at least 58 mph.

Gusts are forecast to reach 63 mph near the 8 Freeway in Mt. Laguna and 61 mph in Borrego Springs.

A low-pressure trough is moving over the mountains and deserts today, bringing with it the winds as well as cloudy and cool weather throughout the region.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top