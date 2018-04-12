Motorists warned of high winds, fog on Interstate 8 in East County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Winds in excess of 60 mph and fog in East County Thursday prompted a warning to motorists from the California Highway Patrol.



Patches of fog on Interstate 8 between Pine Valley and Descanto have resulted in visibility of less than 300 feet in some areas, it said.



Electronic message boards on the 8 Freeway in East County were updated Wednesday night recommending truckers driving high-profile vehicles avoid the area.



The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning in effect until 2 p.m. for San Diego County desert and mountain areas. Such a warning signifies 40-mile-per-hour winds and gusts of at least 58 mph.



Gusts are forecast to reach 63 mph near the 8 Freeway in Mt. Laguna and 61 mph in Borrego Springs.



A low-pressure trough is moving over the mountains and deserts today, bringing with it the winds as well as cloudy and cool weather throughout the region.