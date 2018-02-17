Mother testifies against stepfather accused in Jahi Turner's death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It was more than a decade after two-year-old Jahi Turner disappeared.

His mother, Tameka, had been posted on deployment with the U.S. Navy in 2002. Step-dad Tieray Jones claimed the boy vanished while playing with other kids at a park in Golden Hill, while Jones was buying a drink at a vending machine.

Police thought otherwise, suspicious that Jones had severely punished the boy for bed-wetting and he died. The body never to be found.

Tameka called Tieray with detectives listening in.

"The accident ... is something that's an accident, ya know. Anything else what happened would have to be supposedly my fault," Tameka said.

Tameka explained that she no longer trusted Tieray, saying, "I'm learning all this information that had I known years ago ... I'm sorry."

The trial will resume o February 20.