Mother testifies against stepfather accused in Jahi Turner's death
Steve Fiorina
5:52 PM, Feb 16, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It was more than a decade after two-year-old Jahi Turner disappeared.
His mother, Tameka, had been posted on deployment with the U.S. Navy in 2002. Step-dad Tieray Jones claimed the boy vanished while playing with other kids at a park in Golden Hill, while Jones was buying a drink at a vending machine.
Police thought otherwise, suspicious that Jones had severely punished the boy for bed-wetting and he died. The body never to be found.