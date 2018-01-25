LA MESA (KGTV) - A local mother says she can't believe another mom grabbed her diaper bag inside a Chinese restaurant in La Mesa.

After church on Sunday night, Lizbeth Lopez, her husband, and daughters, ages 3 and 1, and a big group of friends had dinner at China Super Buffet on La Mesa Blvd.

About 20 minutes after they wrapped up and headed out, Lopez and her husband realized they had left their diaper bag behind. The couple called the restaurant, but the staff didn't see their belongings.

When Lopez got back to the restaurant, she looked at the surveillance video. It showed a woman in a corner booth eyeing the chair Lopez had been sitting in. A man and a young boy were at the table with her.

Right after a nearby couple left, the video showed her getting up and grabbing the $200 diaper bag from under the chair, before returning to her table and resuming her meal.

A few minutes later, the woman, who was toting a large bag, walked out.

"She's a mom. I'm a mom. I would never do that to a mom. I just don't understand how she could do that," said Lopez.

Inside the bag: plenty of mom inventory, including medicine for Lopez' toddler, along with her wallet.

Restaurant managers told 10News the woman and her family also walked out without paying. Because police haven't identified her as a suspect, 10News blurred her face.

Now Lopez is making an appeal for the return of the bag, mother to mother.

"We all make mistakes. If you are seeing this, this is your chance. Please do the right thing," said Lopez.

If you have any information on the case, call La Mesa Police at 619-667-1400.