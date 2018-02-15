SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Morse High School and Fulton Elementary, located in San Diego's Skyline neighborhood, were placed on lockdown Wednesday due to a report of a person at Morse with a weapon.

Police said they were searching for as many as three people, including one who may have a gun.

Classes had already let out for the day when the lockdowns started about 3 p.m., but students were still present for after-school activities.

The lockdowns were lifted an hour and a half later. No one was arrested.

The Morse High campus is located near Skyline Dr. and E. Woodman. No roads were closed during the lockdown.

There are no reports of injuries.

Watch a Facebook live from the scene in the player below: