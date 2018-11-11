Morrissey attacked on stage while performing in San Diego

Zac Self
11:24 AM, Nov 11, 2018
2 hours ago
Kevin Winter/Getty
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Morrissey was attacked Saturday night while performing at a concert in San Diego, TMZ reports.

The incident happened at San Diego Symphony Hall as the singer prepared for an encore. A concertgoer who rushed onto the stage hit Morrissey, according to TMZ.

Seconds later, the singer was ushered off the stage by security at the concert.

Video posted on Twitter appears to show more attendees rush onto the stage to fight after the incident.

Watch the video below:

