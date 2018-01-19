Montecito mudslide rescue crew returns to San Diego

The San Diego firefighters sent up to Santa Barbra County to help search for the missing are home now.

Twenty people are dead and three are still unaccounted for in Montecito, but the local crew was called to San Diego as the search effort has been downgraded.

RELATED:

A team of five firefighters and two search dogs from San Diego were among the hundreds of first responders called to the small town west of Santa Barbara.

“Extremely big boulders,” said Battalion Chief Dan Froelich, “Initially I thought a lot of the rocks and boulders were decorative that people would have in their yards.”

Froelich says neighborhood streets still look like riverbeds lined with boulders, debris and mud one to two feet high more than a week after the hills collapsed.

“I don’t know if Montecito will ever be the same,” said Captain Matthew Kirk.