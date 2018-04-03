Missing Rancho Santa Fe flower shop owner found alive

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGTV) -- The search for a woman who owns a flower shop in Rancho Santa Fe has ended Monday night after authorities say Penelope Elizabeth Bax was found alive.

Bax’s sister said she was spotted in Hirz Bay, a campground off of Lake Shasta, which has 6,200 miles of rivers and streams.

Her sister says she thinks Bax ran out of gas in her Mercedes RV and her cell phone was dead.

Bax was found dehydrated but stable and was airlifted to a local hospital. Her dog Walter is also being treated.

The search for the 63-year-old began on March 31 after deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office learned that Bax was traveling to a family member’s home in Washington but hadn’t arrived yet.

According to deputies, Bax left Vista on March 26. She was expected to arrive in Washington on March 29 but never showed up.