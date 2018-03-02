Missing man found safe in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The family of a man reported missing from a Spring Valley care facility two weeks ago told 10News Friday he was found safe in North Park.

Aldofo Otanez, who has schizophrenia, lived at Mi Casa es Su Casa.

His family said he was planning to visit his brother on February 16 but never arrived.

Otanez’ brother said the family passed out flyers and posted pictures on social media.

RELATED: Schizophrenic man still missing after two weeks

On Friday, a 10News viewer called the family to say Otanez had been sleeping on the sidewalk on El Cajon Blvd. in North Park.

People at Dave’s Flower Box had given him a bottle of water, money to buy coffee, and a burrito.

There’s no word on Otanez’ physical condition.