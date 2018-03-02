Schizophrenic man still missing after two weeks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Aldofo Otanez was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was 17-years-old.

"When he's medicated correctly he's very funny, he's always very caring very caring person," said his brother Tomas.

Aldofo has been in and out of treatment centers his whole life. Most recently, a hospital assigned him to a home in Spring Valley called Mi Casa Es Su Casa.

"Right away we said, 'no, he's never been in a place like this,"' said Tomas. "People don't fit in there. They don't, they're crumbled up, there's about 3 or 4 people per room."

Tomas was planning a trip to visit his brother on February 16th. When he called the facility, he says they told him Aldofo had been missing for two days.

"It's disturbing," said Tomas. "I mean, it shouldn't happen, a simple phone call, 'your brother isn't here, it's been a day or two'. Give us a call..nothing."

It's been more than two weeks now with no sign of Adolfo.

"It's very sad, I'm taking it as calm as I can so I can think about what to do next."

The family is passing out flyers and posting pictures to Instagram with hopes that someone knows where he is.

"The family is pretty sad, I've got a lot of siblings and they're all very worried."

"He has no money, no ID, no social security on him," said Tomas. "So he's just stranded out there somewhere."

10News spoke to the manager of Mi Casa Es Su Casa who says he didn't call the family right away because he claims to have lost their contact info. He also says he didn't file a missing persons report because police would not let him. San Diego Police checked their records and said they never spoke to the facility that day.

The family is holding a search party on March 3rd in the Starbucks parking lot at 8626 Jamacha Boulevard. The search begins at 8 am.