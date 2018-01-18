Mira Mesa woman has both her vehicles stolen in one night

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Mira Mesa woman woke up to a double shock on Monday.

Tammy Miller says her driveway was empty and so was the parking spot in front of her home. Both of her vehicles, a Honda Odyssey and a Ford Focus gone, nabbed by a thief.

Miller had been at the hospital the previous night. When she arrived home, she was tired and left her purse, along with a spare key to the car, in her van.

Also inside: a custom-made wheelchair for her 13-year-old daughter, Faith, who is recovering from a number of leg and hip surgeries.

Some good news: Miller's Ford was found - slightly damaged - in Logan Heights.

"I can't even believe someone would take two cars. At least leave one, come on," Miller said in disbelief.

Anyone with information on the auto theft is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.