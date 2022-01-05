Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

SAN DIEGO (AP/KGTV) — The USS Abraham Lincoln deployed this week from San Diego under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history.

Bauernschmidt had served as Abraham Lincoln’s executive officer from 2016 to 2019. She took over command from Capt. Walt Slaughter during a ceremony last August.

The carrier deployed Monday from Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.

"These Sailors are incredible professionals who have trained exceptionally hard to ensure they are ready for any operational obligations required of us on deployment," said Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, Abraham Lincoln’s commanding officer. "They are absolutely prepared for today's deployment, and I have no doubt they will represent our nation proudly as we defend our national interests."

Capt. Bauernschmidt graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ocean Engineering in 1994. She earned a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, and is a nuclear power school graduate, and was designated a Naval Aviator in 1996.

She has been awarded the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy/Marine Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, in addition to several unit, campaign, and service medals.