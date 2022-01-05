Watch
Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

Mass Communication Spc. 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt/AP
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, left, incoming commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), reads her orders during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck in San Diego, Calif., on Aug. 19, 2021. Capt. Walt "Sarge" Slaughter, right, successfully completed his 26 month tour as commanding officer during which Abraham Lincoln completed a 10-month combat deployment, the largest carrier work package ever completed in San Diego, and returned to sea in preparation for an upcoming deployment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Slaughter was relieved by Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt. The USS Abraham Lincoln deployed Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, from San Diego under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. (Mass Communication Spc. 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt/U.S. Navy via AP)
Posted at 9:42 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 12:42:54-05

SAN DIEGO (AP/KGTV) — The USS Abraham Lincoln deployed this week from San Diego under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history.

Bauernschmidt had served as Abraham Lincoln’s executive officer from 2016 to 2019. She took over command from Capt. Walt Slaughter during a ceremony last August.

The carrier deployed Monday from Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.

"These Sailors are incredible professionals who have trained exceptionally hard to ensure they are ready for any operational obligations required of us on deployment," said Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, Abraham Lincoln’s commanding officer. "They are absolutely prepared for today's deployment, and I have no doubt they will represent our nation proudly as we defend our national interests."

Capt. Bauernschmidt graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ocean Engineering in 1994. She earned a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, and is a nuclear power school graduate, and was designated a Naval Aviator in 1996.

She has been awarded the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy/Marine Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, in addition to several unit, campaign, and service medals.

