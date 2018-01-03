Celebrities go up against Congressman Issa, which sparks support from local veterans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Some big names in Hollywood have gone up against Congressman Darrell Issa.

Stars, like Jane Fonda, have contributed to the efforts to oust the politician. Her hefty donation has sparked support for Issa from local veterans.

Organizers with the group "Flip the 49th! Neighbors in Action" said more than 300 members continue to gather at Issa's offices to protest the congressman's policies.

"We have launched a historic neighbor to neighbor campaign across the district to educate all voters about the devastating impact of the Trump/Issa agenda," Carlsbad resident Jesse Bry said. "We are calling upon supporters throughout the district and around the country to help us by volunteering time and donating resources."

Calvin Moore, who is a spokesman for Issa's campaign, criticized the group's funding by Fonda, saying the actress "betrayed our troops" during the Vietnam war. In a statement, Moore told 10News:

"With a district home to Camp Pendleton and so many of our nation's veterans, it's unbelievable these groups would allow themselves to be funded by someone like Jane Fonda, who betrayed our troops and sided with the enemy in Vietnam. This is someone who called our POW's 'hypocrites and liars' and to this day doesn't regret doing it. It just isn't going to play well for them. The men and women who've served our country deserve better than giving a voice to someone with so little respect the sacrifice they make to keep us all safe every day. Ever since the Union-Tribune uncovered who was behind their efforts, veterans and service members from all across the district have been calling basically nonstop, asking what they can do and how they can get involved to fight back. Which is why you’ve saw so many organize and rally today to ask for the groups to return the money she’s poured into these so-called grassroots groups."

Moore added that the response by their own supporters since Fonda's support went public has been overwhelming online as well.