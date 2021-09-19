Military training aircraft crashes in Texas neighborhood

(KGTV) — A military training aircraft crashed in a Texas neighborhood on Saturday, damaging multiple homes and injuring two pilots involved.

Fort Worth Fire Department reported the crash in the Lake Worth area at around 9:30 a.m., located outside of the Fort Worth area. The department added that at least two to three patients were being treated at the time and two homes were "heavily damaged."

The Associated Press reported that the crash injured two pilots. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any other injuries related to the crash.

It wasn't clear what caused the crash.

FWFD PIO on scene of a military training aircraft crash in Lake Worth,TX. 2 homes heavily damaged, currently 2-3 patients being treated at this time. — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) September 19, 2021

No further information was immediately released.