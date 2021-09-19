Watch
Military training aircraft crashes in Texas neighborhood

Posted at 12:22 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 15:23:57-04

(KGTV) — A military training aircraft crashed in a Texas neighborhood on Saturday, damaging multiple homes and injuring two pilots involved.

Fort Worth Fire Department reported the crash in the Lake Worth area at around 9:30 a.m., located outside of the Fort Worth area. The department added that at least two to three patients were being treated at the time and two homes were "heavily damaged."

The Associated Press reported that the crash injured two pilots. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any other injuries related to the crash.

It wasn't clear what caused the crash.

No further information was immediately released.

