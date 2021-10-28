Watch
Migrant caravan grows as it heads through southern Mexico

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Marco Ugarte/AP
Migrants arrive in Villa Comaltitlan, Chiapas state, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, as they continue their journey through Mexico to the U.S. border.
APTOPIX Mexico Migrants oct 27, 2021
Posted at 9:48 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 12:48:47-04

VILLA COMALTITLAN, Mexico (AP) -- A growing migrant caravan has filled a town square in Villa Comaltitlan after knocking off another 13 miles of its trek across southern Mexico.

About 2,000 migrants had walked out of the southern city of Tapachula near the Guatemala border on Saturday.

While the multitude is challenging to count, it appeared significantly larger Wednesday when it left Huixtla after a day of rest and its leaders estimated its size at 4,000.

Though still significantly smaller than caravans in 2018 and 2019, this is the biggest group moving through southern Mexico since the pandemic started early last year.

