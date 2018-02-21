Middle schoolers accidentally shoot classmate with BB gun while fighting in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Several students fighting over a BB gun at a Logan Heights middle school accidentally shot a fellow classmate Tuesday.

The incident began when a boy told a fellow student he brought a BB gun to Memorial Preparatory for Scholars and Athletes.

The two boys began fighting when the student told his classmate he didn't want to show him the BB gun.

During the fight, police say the BB gun went off, shooting a 12-year-old girl in the temple.

The student was treated at the school but didn't need to be taken to the hospital. The girl reportedly had a large welt on her head from the incident.

At this time, the school hasn't said whether or not they'll be taking disciplinary action against the students.