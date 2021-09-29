Watch
News

Actions

Middle schooler arrested after loaded handgun found in bag

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News File
Arrest generic
Posted at 12:35 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 15:35:48-04

RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun in his backpack to a Southern California middle school.

The Rialto Unified School District says a safety-intervention officer found the weapon Monday after the student was detained and searched at Kolb Middle School.

Officials didn't say how the officer was made aware of the firearm.

The teen booked at juvenile hall on suspicion of possession of a firearm in a gun-free school zone and possession of a concealed firearm.

Police and the school district are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO LEARN MORE