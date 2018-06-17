Mexico upsets World Cup champion Germany 1-0

MOSCOW (AP) -- Mexico upset Germany 1-0 in their opening game of the World Cup, leaving the defending champions with the tough task of qualifying for the knockout stages.

In his World Cup debut, Hirving Lozano scored Mexico's winning goal during the 35th minute of the match picking up Javier Hernandez's pass inside the penalty one and dodging Mesut Ozil before firing past Manuel Neuer from 10 yards.

After Lozano scored the goal, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa pulled off a save to keep the score level, palming Toni Kroos' shot onto the crossbar.

PHOTOS: Mexico beats Germany 1-0 in huge upset

Mexico later pulled back into a more defensive formation midway through the second half as players tired and had to withstand pressure from Germany.

Germany hopes to become the first team to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962. Until Sunday, Germany hadn't lost an opening game since 1982.