Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Florida as Powerball is up for grabs

(KGTV) - We finally have a Mega Millions winner.

Friday's $450-million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Florida, according to the lottery's website. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 and the Mega Millions ball was 10.

The jackpot had climbed after 23 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

A $1,860,000-ticket matched five numbers in California. It was sold at a 7-Eleven in Daly City, according to game officials.

If you aren't the lucky Mega Millions jackpot winner - or didn't win at all, don't worry - You have another chance at millions Saturday.

The Powerball's $570-million jackpot is still up for grabs. The drawing will take place at 8 p.m. and players have until 7 p.m. to purchase tickets.

California Lottery retailers that sell a winning ticket can receive one-half of one percent of the jackpot total, up to $1 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot stand at 1 in 292.2 million. But there's always a chance at the smaller winnings!