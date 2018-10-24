Mega Millions jackpot swells to $1.6 billion Tuesday

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's Mega Millions $1.6 billion jackpot are 28, 70, 5, 62, 65 with Mega Ball 5.

No one in the California won the entire jackpot Tuesday night, but several tickets did match five of six numbers, the state lottery says.

Eight of those tickets sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Chatsworth, Arcadia, Norwalk and San Francisco. The near-winning ticket in San Diego sold at a Chevron gas station in Del Cerro.

Tuesday night’s jackpot officially reached $1.6 billion, the largest ever in the U.S. If you were to take the lump-sum, or the one-time cash option, you’d receive $905 million.

Lottery officials said Tuesday that if no one hits the jackpot, the prize will grow to an estimated $2 billion by Friday night’s drawing.

Previously, the largest Mega Millions jackpot was in 2012 when the numbers for the $656 million prize were drawn. That jackpot was split by winners in three states.