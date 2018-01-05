Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots top $1 billion combined

(KGTV) - More than $1 billion is up for grabs Friday and Saturday with a pair of lottery jackpots in the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings.

The Mega Millions draw, originally estimated for $445 million, rose Friday to an estimated $450 million due to higher than expected sales.

The prize is now the 11th-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The Powerball jackpot rose this week to $570 million, making it the 7th-largest jackpot in lottery history.

Players have until 7:45 p.m. Friday night to buy Mega Millions tickets. The deadline to buy Powerball tickets is 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

If a California Lottery retailer sells a winning ticket, the business will receive one-half of one percent of the jackpot total, up to $1 million.