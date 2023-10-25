McDonald’s is getting rid of McFlurry spoons

New York (CNN) — McDonald’s is getting rid of one its most recognizable utensils.

The McFlurry spoon, which sparked confusion among its fans for being hollow, is being phased out as the fast food chain says it seeks more sustainable alternatives. The clear plastic spoon doubled as a spindle, with the utensil being inserted into the McFlurry machine to mix in the toppings into the ice cream.

McDonald’s said that its US locations are changing how they mix McFlurry treats, with the machines now using a “reusable spindle that’s swapped out and cleaned after each McFlurry is made.” The shakes will now be served with a “smaller black spoon that uses less plastic,” which are currently handed out with its sundaes.

The company explained that the “small change will help reduce single-use plastic waste” without altering how the McFlurry tastes.

Reducing plastic is part of the fast food giant’s goals to become more environmentally friendly. Earlier this year, it tested new strawless lids in some US cities in an effort to stop giving out plastic straws.

McDonald’s set a goal in 2018 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its offices and restaurants by 36% between 2015 and 2030. In 2021, the chain switched out some of its plastic Happy Meal toys for 3-D paper-based toys that customers can put together themselves.

The McFlurry spoon is the latest thing to go at McDonald’s, with the chain recently announcing that self-serve soda machines will be eliminated by 2032. Consumer behavior has changed since the pandemic, and the chain has experienced a surge in business through its drive-thru and delivery services, with fewer people choosing to eat in its dining rooms, reducing the need for the machines.

