What happens after guilty verdict in Larry Millete case?

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — A jury found Larry Millete guilty of murdering his wife, Maya Millete, and the case now moves to sentencing.

The guilty verdict sparked emotions both inside and outside the courthouse. While the verdict is in, the case is not over yet.

A judge will decide how much time Larry Millete will spend behind bars. David Shapiro, a criminal defense attorney not connected to the case, broke down what could happen next.

"What will happen is there will then be a sentencing date, whether that's August or September or later in the fall, where he will ultimately be sentenced to 25 years to life, assuming the sentencing goes forward at that time," Shapiro said.

Shapiro also explained whether a deal could be reached if Larry Millete chooses to reveal what happened to Maya.

"Where, hey, we may take first degree murder, we may take second degree murder off the table if you provide information that ultimately leads to the recovery of her remains. But a lot of people, the district attorney may very well think at this point, hey, that ship has sailed. We have secured what we wanted, that being a first-degree murder conviction, and then it'll be ultimately up to Larry," Shapiro said.

"Whether or not he wants to do that for himself, for her family, for his kids, and ultimately for a realistic success at parole when he goes before a parole board, whether it's 20 plus years down the road -- or even -- beyond," Shapiro said.

Shapiro also said he expects Larry Millete to appeal his conviction.

"100% he is going to appeal. Any criminal defendant has a constitutional right to appeal their conviction. Almost all will, especially a case of this magnitude. It is going to be his hope down the road to be granted a new trial, to get another shot in his mind to prove his innocence," Shapiro said.

Larry Millete is still facing a gun charge, with a court date set for July 20th. Once court proceedings for that charge are complete, he will be scheduled for sentencing. For first-degree murder, he faces 25 years to life.

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