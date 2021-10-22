Prayer vigil to be held for missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Community members are coming together Friday in the South Bay to hold a prayer vigil for Chula Vista mother Maya Millete, who has been missing for over nine months.

The vigil comes three days after Maya's husband, 40-year-old Larry Millete, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with her disappearance.

Friday's gathering is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at Mount San Miguel Park (2335 Paseo Veracruz, Chula Vista).

Members of the community who have been at the forefront of the search efforts since Maya disappeared say their work is not done. They have been busy organizing events like Friday’s vigil to show support for Maya’s family.

They have also put together a search event over the weekend, where they will canvass through the desert, hoping to find something that can lead them to Maya.

Larry Millete remains in jail held without bail. During his brief arraignment in a Chula Vista courtroom Thursday, his attorney, Bonita Martinez, did not argue to lower bail, though a hearing regarding his bail status was set for Nov. 4.

Maya Millete was last seen on Jan. 7 in the South Bay, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Throughout their investigation, they have interviewed 87 people, written 66 search warrants, and reviewed 128 tips. However, they have yet to find the mother of three.

In court documents obtained by ABC 10News, investigators stated there was “no evidence to suggest that Maya left and disappeared on her own accord, or that she had the financial means to do so.”

TIMELINE IN MAYA MILLETE CASE:

