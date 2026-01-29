Larry Millete's murder trial delayed again

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The trial of Larry Millete, who is accused in the death and disappearance of his wife Maya, has been delayed yet again.

Maya Millete was last seen in January 2021, and her husband was arrested several months later on suspicion of her murder.

After multiple previous delays, Larry Millete’s trial had been set for March 9.

However, on Wednesday, his defense attorneys asked Judge Enrique Camarena for another delay because of unspecified family issues.

The judge agreed to the request despite pleas from Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet.

“Both my parents are living day to day. We do not know how much time they have left. They wake up every morning still waiting for justice for their daughter,” Drouaillet told the court.

Larry Millete’s new trial date is May 11.