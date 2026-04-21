Jury screening begins at Chula Vista Courthouse for Larry Millete murder trial

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Nearly 90 prospective jurors appeared at the Chula Vista courthouse Monday to fill out questionnaires aimed at determining whether they might sit on the upcoming murder trial for the husband of missing Chula Vista resident, May "Maya" Millete.

The trial for Larry Millete is expected to last around three months, prompting a rigorous jury selection process that includes an initial round of jurors screened through a questionnaire tailored by the court and attorneys on both sides.

Jury selection is officially expected to begin on May 11, which will involve jurors questioned in person by the prosecution and defense on a variety of topics.

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While the content of the jury questionnaires has not been publicly released, Millete's attorneys have previously argued that extensive media coverage of the case and press conferences hosted by police and prosecutors may have tainted Millete's chances for a fair trial with an impartial jury. The defense also unsuccessfully sought to have the trial moved away from the Chula Vista courthouse or out of San Diego County entirely in a bid to obtain a jury pool they alleged would be more unbiased.

May Millete has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 7, 2021. Her husband was arrested in October of 2021 on suspicion of murdering her.

Prosecutors contend Larry Millete, 44, killed his wife after she sought to divorce him.

He faces up to 25 years to life in state prison if convicted of murder, plus a felony count of possessing an assault weapon.

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