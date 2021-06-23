Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 announces cancer diagnosis

(KGTV) -- Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus has been battling cancer for several months, the musician posted on Instagram Wednesday.

Hoppus says he has been battling cancer for the last three months and is undergoing chemotherapy.

“I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” the musician announced.

Hoppus also says he has months of treatment ahead but “I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

Read the full statement below: