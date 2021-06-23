Watch
Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 announces cancer diagnosis

Posted at 4:19 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 19:19:08-04

(KGTV) -- Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus has been battling cancer for several months, the musician posted on Instagram Wednesday.

Hoppus says he has been battling cancer for the last three months and is undergoing chemotherapy.

“I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” the musician announced.

Hoppus also says he has months of treatment ahead but “I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

Read the full statement below:

For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love you all.

