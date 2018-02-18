Marine veteran suffers severe injuries in wrong-way, DUI crash

SORRENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - A Marine veteran suffered major injuries after a wrong-way driver crashed into him on I-5 early Saturday morning.

Friends have identified the victim as Luis Maldonado. He was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. His service dog Jax, who was also in the car, was taken to an animal hospital and is expected to survive.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene. California Highway Patrol suspects he was under the influence of alcohol. He has not been identified.

Maldonado's friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the mounting medical costs.