At least 1 dead in possible head-on crash in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - At least one person is dead after a collision in Sorrento Valley early Saturday.

A field of debris marked the site of the collision on northbound Interstate 5 at the I-805 connector. California Highway Patrol officers the crash included a white Toyota Tacoma and a red Honda.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene. CHP officials said they believe that person was driving the wrong way and may have been under the influence of alcohol - multiple beer cans were found in the vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Officials said He was in his truck with his dog at the time of the crash. The man's dog was taken to a nearby animal hospital, though its condition is not known.

A motorcycle seen in the wreckage was originally in the bed of the pickup truck, according to CHP officials.

Three lanes on I-5 were shut down while crews investigate and clean up the scene