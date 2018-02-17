At least 1 dead in possible head-on crash in Sorrento Valley

Mark Saunders
6:04 AM, Feb 17, 2018
2 hours ago

At least one person is dead following a possible head-on crash on northbound I-5 near the I-805 connector Saturday morning.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - At least one person is dead after a collision in Sorrento Valley early Saturday.

A field of debris marked the site of the collision on northbound Interstate 5 at the I-805 connector. California Highway Patrol officers the crash included a white Toyota Tacoma and a red Honda.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene. CHP officials said they believe that person was driving the wrong way and may have been under the influence of alcohol - multiple beer cans were found in the vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Officials said  He was in his truck with his dog at the time of the crash. The man's dog was taken to a nearby animal hospital, though its condition is not known.

A motorcycle seen in the wreckage was originally in the bed of the pickup truck, according to CHP officials.

Three lanes on I-5 were shut down while crews investigate and clean up the scene

