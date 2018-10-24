Marine pilot makes inappropriate flight pattern over Salton Sea

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The US Marine Corps is responding after a pilot made an inappropriate flight pattern over the Salton Sea.
According to a statement from Major Josef Patterson, the pilot flew in a pattern resembling a "phallic image."
The T-34C aircraft is assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 101, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.
An investigation is underway and, at this time, it's unclear whether or not any disciplinary action will be taken.
Read the full statement below:
"A T-34C aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 101, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flew an irregular flight pattern over the Salton Sea that resembled a phallic image. An investigation to uncover the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing. The aircrew's chain of command are committed to maintaining an environment of professionalism, dignity and respect. The Marines and Sailors of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing will perform at the highest levels expected of professional war fighters, and uphold our core values of honor, courage and commitment."