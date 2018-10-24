Marine pilot makes inappropriate flight pattern over Salton Sea

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The US Marine Corps is responding after a pilot made an inappropriate flight pattern over the Salton Sea.

According to a statement from Major Josef Patterson, the pilot flew in a pattern resembling a "phallic image."

The T-34C aircraft is assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 101, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

An investigation is underway and, at this time, it's unclear whether or not any disciplinary action will be taken.

Read the full statement below: