SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A marijuana delivery driver was robbed at gun point and shot in North Park late Friday.

According to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims, the 21-year-old victim was making a delivery in the 2000 block of Haller Street at about 9:01 p.m. when a gunmen approached his vehicle and demanded marijuana.

Related: Million dollar Fed cartel seizure

The driver grabbed the suspect's gun and as they wrestled for the weapon the driver was shot twice in the right hand. The gunmen then took the marijuana and ran away in an unknown direction.

The driver's injuries were not life threatening and he was able to drive himself to the hospital.

Related: Chula Vista pot sales get green light

The gunmen was described as wearing all black, a black beanie and black bandana.