City of Chula Vista gives legal marijuana sales the green light

Pot shops will be required to be at least 150 feet from residential zones, 600 feet from youth centers or parks, and 1000 feet from churches, schools, or daycare centers. Business applicants must have a year of experience operating a legal marijuana business.
The ordinance will also allow legal delivery services to operate in the city and for businesses that grow cannabis, though only in industrial areas of the city.
Now, Chula Vista resident will be tasked with voting on a local cannabis tax. Tax dollars would pay for new changes, processes, and enforcement of marijuana in the city.
If everything is approved, the measure would go into effect Jan. 1, 2019, a year after a voter-approved proposition legalized weed across California.
Chula Vista leaders hope the new ordinance will help crack down on illegal pot shops operating within the city.