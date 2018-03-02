City of Chula Vista gives legal marijuana sales the green light

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A South Bay city is the latest the approve the sale of legal marijuana in San Diego County.

An ordinance that will allow the sale of legal weed in Chula Vista was approved by city leaders Tuesday, after City Council twice delayed a vote on the issue.

The ordinance allows for 12 commercial licenses (three in each of the city's four districts) and eight total storefronts (two per district).

RELATED: Parents raise concerns over marijuana shop operating near children in Chula Vista

Pot shops will be required to be at least 150 feet from residential zones, 600 feet from youth centers or parks, and 1000 feet from churches, schools, or daycare centers. Business applicants must have a year of experience operating a legal marijuana business.

The ordinance will also allow legal delivery services to operate in the city and for businesses that grow cannabis, though only in industrial areas of the city.

Now, Chula Vista resident will be tasked with voting on a local cannabis tax. Tax dollars would pay for new changes, processes, and enforcement of marijuana in the city.

If everything is approved, the measure would go into effect Jan. 1, 2019, a year after a voter-approved proposition legalized weed across California.

Chula Vista leaders hope the new ordinance will help crack down on illegal pot shops operating within the city.