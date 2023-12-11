Man wins $10 million lottery jackpot -- for the second time

(CNN) — Wayne Murray clinched the $10 million prize this month in the New York Lottery’s 200X scratch-off game – just 16 months after he won the same amount in its Black Titanium scratch-off game, the state agency that runs the games said.

For his latest jackpot – as with his first – Murray opted to take home a single lump payment of $6,122,400, it said. Both tickets were bought at the same H & A Gas & Convenience store in Brooklyn, the lottery said.

“It feels very humbling and liberating,” Murray told lottery officials last year after his win.

The odds of winning the 200X scratch-off game are 1 in 3.5 million, while the odds of winning the Black Titanium are 1 in 3.6 million, according to the agency.

The New York Lottery’s scratch-off games raked in over $4.4 billion in sales this past fiscal year, during which school districts across New York City boroughs got over $1 billion in aid, it said.

