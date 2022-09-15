Man wanted for fatal Las Vegas stabbing arrested in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas was arrested in San Diego Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD officers responded to an apartment on the 800 block of Reed Place around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound, the release says.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and later pronounced the woman dead. LVMPD's homicide unit learned the victim was in her apartment when her ex-boyfriend, who police identified as 24-year-old Michael Ricks, showed up.

According to investigators, the two started to fight, and it escalated to the point where Ricks stabbed the woman. LVMPD says Ricks then ran away to the San Diego area.

The release says the San Diego Police Department arrested Ricks Wednesday morning. LVMPD did not provide details about how and where exactly Ricks was arrested in its release.

LVMPD says Ricks will be extradited to Las Vegas, where he will face a murder charge.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later identify the victim and cause of death.

If you have any information about this stabbing, police are asking you to reach out to the LVMPD homicide unit at 702-828-3521. If you would like to stay anonymous with your tip, you can call Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.