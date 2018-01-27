Man tried to walk himself to hospital after being shot in chest in University Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man tried to walk himself to a nearby hospital after he was shot in the chest early Saturday in University Heights.

The man was walking in the area of Florida Street and El Cajon Boulevard just after 2 a.m. when someone shot him in the chest, San Diego Police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting.

The man is expected to survive his injuries. Police said he tried to walk himself to a nearby hospital following the shooting.

The suspect has not been identified and a description was not immediately released. Police officers were still searching for a suspect Saturday morning.