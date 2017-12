A man barricades himself on the roof of a home near Westcliff and Durango. He begins chucking roof tiles at police! @KTNV pic.twitter.com/6sNHF0hBc2 — Lesley Marin (@lesleymarin) December 28, 2017

(KTNV) - A man suspected in a domestic incident and burglary was taken into custody by Las Vegas police following a lengthy rooftop standoff.Just after 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a domestic-related call that escalated into a burglary when a man entered a home and armed himself with a knife.The man soon climbed to the roof of the home and refused to come down.At one point, the man threw roof tiles at the vehicles of officers and residents, damaging several of them.The man was eventually arrested.