Man sues Los Angeles Dodgers after allegedly being hit in head by falling phone

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man is suing the Los Angeles Dodgers for negligence and premises liability, alleging he was injured after being hit by a cell phone that fell off a railing in an upper deck at Dodger Stadium in 2024.

Wayne Alldredge is seeking at least $100,000 for past medical expenses as well as compensatory damages. A Dodger representative said the team does not comment on pending litigation.

According to the suit filed July 13, Alldredge was sitting in Dodger Stadium's lower level on July 24, 2024, when the device fell off the railing from the deck directly above and struck him in the head. Alldredge's suit states he was provided stitches to the wound at Dodger Stadium and that he received additional treatment later at an Orange County hospital.

Alldredge continues to suffer from cognitive and memory issues, frequent headaches and dizziness, according to his complaint.

The suit alleges the Dodgers should have taken steps to install netting, barriers or screens to prevent items from falling from upper decks and injuring patrons below. The complaint further contends that stadium personnel should have monitored the area from which the phone fell in order to make sure fans were not placing personal items on the railing.

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