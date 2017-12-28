Man shot, killed by San Diego County deputy after pursuit in Oceanside identified

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- The Oceanside Police Department identified Wednesday the man shot and killed by a San Diego deputy December 20 as Javier Gomez, 41.

The incident began as pursuit in Vista and ended on Oceanside on the 3700 block of Roselle Avenue.

According to an earlier report released by authorities, Gomez was shot by a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputy and died at the scene.

A female passenger inside the vehicle at the time of the pursuit was also arrested.

Deputies say Gomez ran from the vehicle after the pursuit ended and was involved in an altercation with the deputy before being shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Detective Doug Baxter at (760) 435-4027 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (760) 435-4730