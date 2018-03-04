Man shot in the leg while walking in East Village Saturday night, police investigating

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in East Village late Saturday night.

Authorities say a 48-year-old man parked his car on 11th and E Street near City College Station around 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

The man got out of the car and started walking when he saw two people arguing and heard gunshots.

According to police, the man got into his car and began to drive away when he felt a pain in his right leg, looked down and saw that he was bleeding.

Police said at this time, they don’t have any description of the suspects.

The man drove himself to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.