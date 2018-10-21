Man shot during argument outside San Diego liquor store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are searching for a man they say shot someone outside a liquor store in San Diego’s Mountain View neighborhood Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened on the 3700 block of Ocean View Boulevard at 10:10 p.m.

Police say the suspect approached the 45-year-old man while at the liquor store and started an argument. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 45-year-old before walking away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries by his mother. The suspect was only described as a black man wearing glasses, a black hoodie and baggy blue jeans.