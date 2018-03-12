Man sentenced in 20-year Encanto cold case

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) -- The family of Crystal Odom filled a San Diego courtroom Monday morning to hear a judge sentence the man convicted of killing Odom in a drive-by shooting in 1995.

The judge sentenced Aswad Walker to 15 years to life for Odom's murder, plus three years for gang ties. He was convicted of second-degree murder back in February for Odom's death. Two previous trials had ended in hung juries.

Odom's parents spoke before the sentencing. Her mother called Walker a coward and told him he would get what he deserved in prison.

When Odom's father, James Odom, spoke, the family became very emotional, tears and sobs could be heard throughout the courtroom. Odom said a burden was lifted off his shoulders and that the sentencing marked an end to a long ordeal.

At the time of the shooting, Crystal was with her then boyfriend and her 10-month-old daughter.

Her daughter and boyfriend were unhurt.