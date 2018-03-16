Man robbed near San Diego State as NCAA basketball tournament starts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police said a man who was trying to sell basketball tickets Friday robbed a victim near San Diego State University as the NCAA basketball tournament was underway.

The robbery happened about 11 a.m. in the east alley of 5100 College Ave., police said. The location is behind the ARCO gas station at the corner of Montezuma Rd.

Officers said the suspect stole the victim’s money and may have been carrying a small knife. The victim was not hurt.

The suspect ran toward the Aztec Student Union and was last seen near Campanile Drive.

Police said the suspect is a black man in his late teens, about six-feet tall and 120 pounds. He was wearing a gray beanie, gray sweatpants, a red hoodie, and red Jordan sneakers.