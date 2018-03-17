Man punched to death during punching game at Gaslamp bar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man died early Saturday morning after he and another man held a punching game, police say.

The incident happened on Fourth Avenue and J Street at Jolt’n Joe’s just before 1 a.m. Police say both men were drinking when they decided to have a punching contest.

During the game, one of the men collapsed. Staff at the bar performed CPR on the 27-year-old who was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect in the death was taken also taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pain.

Police haven’t officially made any arrests.