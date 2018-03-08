Armed suspect prompts standoff with officers near Long Beach City Hall

Mark Saunders
5:48 PM, Mar 7, 2018
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - A man with a handgun prompted a standoff with police near Long Beach City Hall Wednesday.

A "hysterical female" called 911 to reported her husband was armed at a federal building, according to ABC affiliate KABC. Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies and Long Beach Police responded to the suspect in the 300 block of Ocean Blvd. just before 4 p.m., where the standoff began.

LASD said the suspect had a "possible improvised explosive device" in his vehicle.

SWAT officers and bomb squad officers were at the scene as the man has stood outside a van with his arms raised. He appeared to have a gun in his hand, according to officers.

The standoff ended at about 6 p.m. after a police K-9 brought the man down.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted that police had escorted employees out of City Hall and that "everyone is safe."

