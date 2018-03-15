Man mistakes gas for brakes, crashes into La Mesa urgent care

LA MESA (KGTV) -- A man who mistook his gas for the brakes crashed into the side of the Marque Urgent Care Wednesday.

Police say the man was driving his SUV on Lake Murray Boulevard near Dallas Street when he hit the gas instead of braking.

The vehicle then struck a tree, hit the Marque Urgent Care, taking out two load-bearing pillars, knocked over two handicapped parking signs and eventually became lodged in an iron railing at a barbecue restaurant.

Following the crash, the urgent care facility was evacuated and closed.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with cuts.