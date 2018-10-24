Man lights home on fire using blowtorch to kill spiders

Zac Self
3:02 PM, Oct 24, 2018
FRESNO, Calif. (KGTV) -- A Fresno man accidentally lit his parents' home on fire while trying to kill spiders with a blowtorch, according to KGO.

The fire happened Tuesday night at a house in the Woodward Lake housing development while the man was reportedly house sitting for his parents. 

A total of 29 firefighters responded to the home. No one was injured and the man who called firefighters made it out safely. 

Crews say the exact cause of the fire is undetermined, but they believe the blowtorch is to blame.

